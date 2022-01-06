President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on Jan. 4, 2022. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered barangay officials to "restrain" and "arrest" people unvaccinated against COVID-19 who refuse to "stay put", as the Philippines battled an uptick anew in coronavirus infections.

Duterte, in a taped meeting with officials, ordered barangay captains to look for unvaccinated people and "request them or order them, if you may, to stay put."

"And if he refuses, he goes out of the house, and goes around in the community or wherever magpunta (he goes), he can be restrained. And if he refuses, then the barangay captain, being a person of authority, is empowered now to arrest the recalcitrant persons," Duterte said.

He said barangay captains "can also mobilize civilians and give them the task officially, probably written."

"They now become agents of a person in authority," he said.

LEGAL CONCERNS

Duterte acknowledged some lawyers "are saying that we cannot restrain" unvaccinated people.

"I said the ministrant functions of government is to come up with measures to protect public health, public interest, public order, public safety," argued Duterte, a former prosecutor.

"In the absence of a law, ang Presidente (the President) is called upon to act. And because it is a national emergency, it is my position that we can restrain," he said.

The President said those who disagree with the directive "can file cases."

"I’ll be happy to answer. Meron naman akong kaso sa ICC, eh 'di ipatong na ninyo, para isang sagutan na lang pagdating ng panahon," he said, referring to the International Criminal Court's inquiry into his drug war.

(I already have a case at the ICC. File it on top of that, so I'll just answer them simultaneously when the time comes.)

"I hate to say this word, these words. Pero (But) being the President, ultimately, I am responsible for the safety and well-being of every Filipino," Duterte said.



The health department on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and the country's highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

It announced earlier in the day the detection of 29 additional cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant, raising the country's total to 43.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 51 million of its 109 million population.