MANILA - The local government of Manila on Monday opened its third drive-thru vaccination site at the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila to administer COVID-19 booster shots to public utility vehicle drivers.

The new drive-thru site will cater to tricycle, taxi, jeepney drivers, and even drivers of delivery vans, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said in a statement.

"Dalhin n'yo pamilya ninyo, mag drive-thru kayo, injection ng booster para proteksyon," he said.

(Bring your family, use the drive-thru, get inoculated with boosters for protection.)



"Tapos uwi na, byahe na uli, trabaho na uli para hindi masayang ang araw ninyo ng hanap-buhay," he said.

(Then you can go home, go back to your routes, work again so a day's worth of work won't be wasted.)

The Bagong Ospital ng Maynila drive-thru site will operate from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and seeks to jab at least 1,000 individuals daily, Domagoso said.

Earlier this month, the capital city opened a drive-thru vaccination site for motorcycle riders at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall, and another one for private vehicles in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta.

The local government of Manila is also looking to use the newly rehabilitated Manila Zoo as a vaccination site for children once jabs for kids below 12-years old have been approved.

