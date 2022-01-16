Newly renovated Manila Zoo. Photo taken in December 2021. ABS-CBN News/File

The Manila City government is eyeing to open Manila Zoo as a vaccination site for minors and people aged 60 and above.

According to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, the LGU is targeting to use the newly renovated recreational park as an additional vaccine center in the coming week.

“In a matter of few hours, in a matter of day or two, 48 hours or 24 hours, makakakuha na kayo ng abiso sa'min (you can hear an advisory from us),” Domagoso said Saturday.

Domagoso said the planned project has two purposes.

“So we thought, dahil sa nagre-request na mga tao sa Manila Zoo, at least magkaroon sila ng sneak peek. At marami naman na ang mapapasyalan dito - open air, maaliwalas. Double purpose pa, maipapasyal nila ang kanilang apo o yung mga lolo at lola,” he explained.

(We thought about this because people are requesting to have access to Manila Zoo. If we do this, at least, they will also have a sneak peek of the facility. They can visit some areas here already, which are open air and fresh. So it's double purpose because grandchildren and grandparents can stroll around also.)

“At the same time, di kami nakiligaw sa goal which is proteksyon ng tao, 'yung added proteksyon,” he added.

(At the same time, we are not veering away from the goal of giving people added protection.)

To ensure health protocols will be strictly observed and implemented, Domagoso said the zoo’s daily foot traffic will be limited to 500 or 1,000 people only.

“Ngayon, para hindi mailabag ang alituntinin ng IATF, due diligence will be observed by the city — ika-cap natin. Ibig sabihin, magkakaroon ng registration. Ilo-launch din natin website ng Manila Zoo, para dun magparehistro yung gusto,” he asserted.

(So as not to violate IATF guidelines, due diligence will be observed by the city by setting a cap. This means there will be a registration process. We will launch a website of the Manila Zoo where interested people can register.)

The Manila City Mayor shared the plan has already been approved by medical experts.

“Nakita namin today ni Vice Mayor Honey at Doc Pok, na-approve sa ating nga doctor, itong lugar ng Manila Zoo as vaccination center. Open space vaccination area, tapos maaliwalas pa,” he stressed.

(Vice Mayor Honey and Doc Pok, we talked and the doctors approved that this Manila Zoo can be used as vaccination center. It's an open space vaccination area and fresh.)

Like the local government’s previous efforts, the upcoming vaccination site will be open to both residents and non-residents of Manila.

“Para dito naman, minors, 12-17, in the coming days. Pero 'pag dumating na ang bakuna (para sa) 5-11 years old, pwede na rin natin sila bakunahan dito,” Domagoso said.

(For here, it'll be for the 12-17 minors in the coming days. But if the vaccine for 5-11 years old, we can also do the vaccination for them here.)

He went on: “Tapos yung magulang, pwede magpa-booster. Yung lolo at lola, pwede na rin magpa-booster.”

(Our parents can get their booster here. Our grandparents can also get their booster here.)

The move, the mayor said, comes after the local government saw an increase among individuals seeking to be inoculated.

“Una, nakita natin yung response ng tao sa drive-thru 24/7 booster caravan sa Luneta… Last night, nagdagdag tayo ng additional two lanes. But still, lumalaki ang demand ng tao na nagpapa-booster. So, nakikita namin, adjust kami nang adjust at kung papaano namin mapagpapabuti at magiging efficient ang booster vaccination at vaccination for kids,” he said.

(First, we saw the response of the people to our drive-thru 24/7 booster caravan in Luneta... Last night, we added two lanes there. Yet, the demand for people get booster shots continue to increase. So, as we this, we adjust to find ways to improve and make our booster vaccination more efficient, including for kids.)

Once launched, Domagoso said the vaccination at the Manila Zoo will be on a daily basis.

“At the same time, tuloy pa rin ang health center, eskwelahan, sa malls. Ngayon, may Manila Zoo na— most likely,” he said.

(The vaccination in health centers, schools and malls will continue. And most likely, there will be one at the Manila Zoo.)

“Kaya mga ibang lolo at lola natin dito sa Luzon o Metro Manila, basta pagbukas ng website at bukas na yung registration, tira na kayo, punta na kayo dito. It is going to be a daily thing. Nakapamasyal na kayo, naproteksyonan niyo pa,” he added.

(So, to our grandparents in Luzon or in Metro Manila, once the website and registration open, go for it and come over here... You get vaccinated and enjoy the place at the same time.)

Domagoso also announced they are gearing up to open another vaccination site “nearby.”

“May iniisip pa kami na isang site para additional drive-thru sa four wheel. Pero we will check first the facility… para yung adjustment, konti na lang,”’ he said.

(We are contemplating on an additional drive-thru vaccination site, for 4-wheel vehicles. But we will check first the facility... so the adjustments will be minor only.)

He continued: “The only thing we will bring ay bakuna at doktor. Tapos tao na lang. Yung otao na lang dadating— kasi pasilidad, fit, base sa assessment ng mga doktor. Open space, tapos nakakapasyal pa, tapos walang gastos.”

(We will only bring in the vaccines and doctors. Then, the people will just have come over, because the facility is fit, based on the assessment of the doctors. It's an open space, people can stroll around, and not spend for anything.)

He did not give other details.

As of this writing, the Manila Health Office has administered 3,132,434 COVID-19 jabs.

