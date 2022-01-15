MANILA—Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso called for giving incentives to Filipinos who went out of their way to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement Saturday, the presidential aspirant said he would rather see this than dangle incentives to those who have yet to get vaccinated.

"Kasi tingnan n’yo eto. Maniniwala ba kayo na alas-4 ng umaga may nakapila na dito? So, nag-tiyaga. Alas-4 ng umaga nag-tyaga, nagpabakuna," Domagoso said. "Di ba unfair sa kanya 'yun? ’Yung taong pumila tapos bibigyan natin ng bonus 'yung tolongges? Bibigyan pa natin ng bonus 'yung matigas ang ulo. Maling gobyerno ata 'yun?"

(Look at this. Would you believe there are people who line up at 4 a.m. here? They're waiting as early as 4 a.m. to get vaccinated. Wouldn't it be unfair to give bonuses to those who are hard-headed? Isn't that a wrong thing for government to do?)

Domagoso said it was important to give privileges to what he called "good citizens". He also called on those who refuse to get vaccinated to reject misinformation being spread by so-called anti-vaxxers.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer, however, said that people in Manila did not need incentives because many of them were flocking to the city's vaccination sites.

"We try to make the vaccine — whether first dose, second dose, or booster — available kung paano magiging convenient sa tao. May health center, sa eskwelahan, sa malls, sa ospital, sa drive-through. So, nag-iisip pa kami ng ibang paraan paano mailapit sa tao ’yung access to vaccines," Domagoso said.

(We try to make the vaccine — whether first dose, second dose, or booster — available in ways it will be convenient to people. There are vaccines at health centers, at schools, at malls, at hospitals, at drive-throughs. So we are thinking of different ways to make vaccines more accessible to people.)

Meanwhile, Domagoso said the Manila City Government was waiting for the Department of the Interior and Local Government's directive to come up with a list of residents who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

He said that the Manila LGU will follow the order once it is handed down to them.