Vendors crowd Redemptorist road beside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on December 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local governments with ordinances restricting the movement of unvaccinated individuals are directed to conduct an inventory of those with and without jabs, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.

Aside from Metro Manila, other regions have also agreed to pass an ordinance restricting the movement of unvaccinated persons, said DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

In these areas, barangays are directed to conduct an inventory of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals which they will submit to the local DILG office monthly, he added.

"First step is for them to do an inventory, DILG has already issued a directive to the barangays to conduct an inventory of the vaccinated in the barangays and the unvaccinated. They are supposed to prepare this on a monthly basis and submit to the DILG field office in their area," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The guidance of Secretary (Eduardo) Año to them and the President also is

to request those (unvaccinated) individuals in a courteous manner to stay at home... The reason is if you're unvaccinated you are prone to hospitalization, critical illness and maybe even death and the second reason is we don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare system," he added.

"Only if they refuse, only if they have been violating this several times only then can an arrest be made. There are fines for first, second and third offenses, and there are penalties that require a prison term at the discretion of the court."

Gatherings inside a home must be limited to household members and gatherings outside must take into consideration the alert level, Malaya said. Currently, Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 until January 15.

"Let’s not do non-essential activities first. Kung magiinuman lang naman sa kalsada, wag muna nating gawin yun," he said.

(If we will just drink along the roads, let's not do that right now.)

Metro Manila will be escalated to Alert level 4 if it meets the metrics of high healthcare utilization rate, high average daily attack rate, and high 2-week growth rate, Malaya said.

"Because of the expanded vaccination, wherein we have more than 100 percent of individuals vaccinated, we're not yet at the high level of (healthcare) utilization," he said.

The DILG has also implemented quarantine control points where individuals are asked to present their vaccination cards, according to Malaya.

There are 34 quarantine control points in Metro Manila, 50 in areas surrounding the capital region or NCR+, and a total of 807 nationwide, Malaya said.

"The purpose is not to control the movement of people but limit and restrict the mobility of the unvaccinated as directed by the President and as mandated by the the local government units," he said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 52.8 million people, while 57.8 million have received an initial dose and 3.6 million booster shots have been administered as of Monday, according to Department of Health data.