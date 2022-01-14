Residents queue to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the BASECO Community health center in Port Area, Manila on Jan. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine government has simplified rules for COVID-19 vaccination, as the Philippines battled its biggest surge in coronavirus infections.

Walk-ins are now allowed at inoculation sites, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"Hindi na rin po kailangan bilang health screening ang pag-monitor sa blood pressure, unless ang babakunahan ay may history ng hypertension o may sintomas ng hypertension at iba pang konsiderasyon na nakabase sa clinical judgement ng doktor sa vaccination site," he said in a press briefing.

(Blood pressure monitoring is no longer necessary for health screening, unless the individual getting vaccinated has history or symptoms of hypertension and other considerations based on the clinical judgement of the doctor at the vaccination site.)

"Hindi na rin kayo hihingan ng medical clearance at certification para mabakunahan," added Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

(You will no longer be required to show medical clearance or certification to get vaccinated.)

He said these documents will only be required for individuals with an autoimmune disease, HIV, and cancer, or if a patient is bedridden, underwent transplant, or is getting steroid treatments.

"May mga bakuna, mas maluwag na po ang requirements para dito, kaya ‘wag na po tayong magdalawang-isip, magpabakuna na po tayo," Nograles said, addressing the public.

(There are vaccines, the requirements are looser, so do not hesitate, get vaccinated.)

The Palace official said about 85 percent of patients in intensive care units are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Luluwag ang ating mga ospital at dadami ang mga bakanteng kama kung marami ang protektado sa malubhang sakit dala ng COVID-19. Let’s help our frontliners and let’s help ourselves by getting vaccinated," he said.

(Our hospitals will be decongested and vacant beds will increase if more people are protected against severe COVID-19.)

About 54.4 million of the Philippines’ 109 population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and at least 4.4 million people have received booster jabs.

On Thursday, the country posted its highest ever single-day tally of coronavirus infections at 34,021. This raised overall confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed.



Government extended curbs in Metro Manila and other provinces until the end of January to arrest the COVID-19 uptick.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently threatened to restrain or arrest unvaccinated individuals who refuse to stay home.