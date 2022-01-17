Dagupan City declares 'academic health break'

Classes from elementary to senior high school in public and private schools in Dagupan City are suspended from Jan. 18 to 25.

Dagupan Mayor Brian Lim issued an executive order, which was released on Monday, declaring an academic health break in the city based on the recommendation of the Dagupan City Schools Division Office.

Suspension of classes at the tertiary level is left to the discretion of colleges and universities in the city.

The executive order also states that the academic break is intended to "afford all students and teaching and non-teaching personnel of all public and private academic institutions in the City of Dagupan a respite from physical and mental fatigue caused by the pandemic."

As of Jan. 14, there were 525 active cases of COVID-19 in Dagupan City, and among them were 8 Department of Education personnel and teachers who tested positive for the virus earlier.

Several local government units earlier also declared suspension of classes in their jurisdictions due to surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines on Monday logged 37,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, the 6th consecutive day it logged more than 30,000 new infections.

The positivity rate was at a high 46 percent, based on samples of 77,410 individuals on Jan. 15, Saturday. The country has so far tallied 3,242,374 cases, of which 290,938 or 9 percent are active infections.

— Report from Michelle Soriano

