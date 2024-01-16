Department of Health Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) will never be used for any other purpose other than providing aid to Filipinos in need.

This was the Department of Health’s strong stance against allegations that the said aid program was being used as an incentive for the public to sign the charter change signature campaign.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, in a press briefing on Tuesday, explained that the MAIP is not even directly given to a patient in the form of cash.

“Binibigay ang pera sa regional hospitals kung saan nako-confine ‘yung pasyente na may sakit. May program ‘yan, may guidelines ‘yan at hindi nakukuha ng cash ng pasyente. If ever, binabayad sa ospital. Yung private hospitals kasama dito kasi sa ibang lugar na walang public hospital,” he said.

Herbosa adds that in 2022, around 3.5 million Filipinos benefitted from the P22 billion worth of MAIP funds. This year, he says the funding increased to P58 billion.

“Kung ginagamit sa cha-cha (charter change), isa ako sa unang magpo-protesta kasi hindi gano’n yung intention ng GAA. The allocation for that money is for medical assistance, hindi pang charter change,” said Herbosa.

Undersecretary Eric Tayag, for his part, encouraged those who has information about such practice to let them know because it “will not be tolerated.”

“Walang kapalit ang binibigay sa MAIP sapagkat ito ay para sa mga pasyenteng mangangailangan nito,” Tayag said.

Under the 1987 Constitution, amendments to the charter may be proposed through a people’s initiative, or a petition of at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters in the country, with every legislative district represented by at least 3% of its registered voters.

Talks of a charter change have been present in every administration with varying degrees of enthusiasm by the sitting president.

RELATED VIDEO