Padilla welcomes Senate push for charter change

Sen. Robin Padilla during a Senate plenary session on August 1, 2022. Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — The Senate's renewed interest in charter change is good news for the nation, Sen. Robin Padilla — chair of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes — said, adding it is a vindication of his efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Padilla, a proponent of federalism, had pushed early in his term to amend the Constitution but was told it was not a priority of the chamber.

"Napakagandang balita po nito para sa Bayan," he said in a release on Tuesday. "Magkakaroon na po ng bagong sigla ang ating ekonomiya tungo sa pag-unlad ng buhay ng mga Pilipino."

(This is good news for the nation. Our economy will be revitalized, and this will lead to progress in the lives of Filipinos.)

The release from his office also quotes him as saying Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's filing of Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 "shows he was on the right track when his committee filed a committee report on proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution."

The committee report did not reach the Senate floor.

Gatchalian: Stop People's Initiative

Zubiri filed the resolution Monday, saying it will avert a potential clash between the Senate and the House of Representatives and will limit amendments to economic provisions.

Sen. Win Gatchalian meanwhile told reporters that Zubiri's resolution should be a signal for people and groups behind the signature campaign for a people's initiative should stop.

"The Senate will take the lead in the economic [charter change]. Take note, only the economic provisions will be tackled and debated, he said.

The ongoing signature campaign seeks to amend the Constitution to make Congress vote jointly on constitutional amendments and revisions, a proposal that Zubiri opposes and warned could lead to a constitutional crisis.

"We will not talk about political aspects as what is being flaunted by some congressmen to lure [Local Government Units] to gather signatures for the PI," he said.

"PI should stop already," he said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros of the Senate minority on Monday also opposed the signature campaign, saying it cannot be considered a true "people's initiative."

"Umpisa pa lang, nang mag-viral ang patalastas, halatang ang galaw na ito ay para lang sa kapakinabangan ng mga abusadong may nakatayang personal na interes. Kaduda-duda na yung mga organizer na nasa likod ng TV ad, at yung mga kumakalat ng form ay ayaw magpakilala at nagtatago sa likod ng isang law firm," she said.

(It was clear from the start, from the viral TV ad, that this is for those who have a personal interest in this. It is suspicious that that the organizers behind the TV ad and the forms being distributed are hiding behind a law firm.)

"Let us be clear: the reported 'people’s initiative' is not about any economic or political reforms in the Constitution," she said.

"The campaign only wants both houses of Congress to 'vote jointly' during a Constituent Assembly, thus weakening the Senate’s voice and participation in the process of Charter Change," she said.