House asked to probe alleged 'signature-buying' in people's initiative campaign

MANILA — The House of Representatives is being asked to investigate claims of alleged "signature buying" in the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through people's initiative.

"Nag-file kami ng House Resolution 1541 para imbestigahan yung mga alleged na signature buying kasi marami kaming nare-receive na mga reports here sa Quezon City, sa Gerona, Tarlac, sa San Mateo, Rizal so ito nga nabibigyan ng pera na," ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, House deputy minority leader, told media.

Castro explained that while members of the Makabayan bloc want more funds for the government's financial subsidies to the poor, she also said that these are the ones allegedly being promised to gather signatures.

"Such corrupt practice of taking advantage of poverty tramples the genuine essence of a People's Initiative. Moreover, it is not just unconstitutional but immoral to use social protection programs and public funds to gather supporters through bribery for charter change," HR 1541 read.

The group People's Initiative for Reforma, Modernization and Action (PIRMA) came out last week to be behind the TV advertisement seeking to stir discussion on Charter change via people's initiative.

Some congressmen are allegedly part of the signature drive.

Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop has confirmed there is signature-gathering activities in his district, but clarifies that there is no exchange of money.

Aside from these, Castro also wants PIRMA to face the House to explain how they are funding their advocacy.

"The ongoing signature-buying and the paid advertisement seem to be part of a coordinated effort to force and railroad the amendment of the 1987 Constitution," HR 1541 also added.

"Kailangan i-open nila. Sinasabi nila sa mga private individual entities na nagsusulong ng pagbabago ng Constitution [sila kumukuha ng pondo] so kailangan nilang sabihin yun para malaman ng taumbayan na hindi government ang ginagamit nila," Castro added.

The House in 2023 approved a resolution and bill calling for a Constitutional convention to amend the Charter and relax foreign investment restrictions, but the Senate has sat on those.

The ongoing initiative aims to empower the House and Senate to vote together in considering Constitutional amendments, even if it means that the 24 votes of the Senators will be easily overwhelmed by the more than 300 votes of the House.

Castro wants to believe that the House will allow the investigation even if some lawmakers are allegedly involved in the signature gathering.

An initiative is valid if it has the signatures of 3 percent of the voters of each of the country's legislative districts and 12 percent of all the voters nationwide.

On Sunday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said that signature-buying may invalidate the signatures.