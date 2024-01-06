Lagman claims funds mobilized to kick off Chacha petition

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman has claimed that congressmen from the supermajority coalition have launched a campaign for charter change via people’s initiative.

Lagman, who also serves as Liberal Party president, said that they gathered information about the development through municipal mayors of Albay.

Local executives were reportedly notified of a general meeting on January 5, 2024 by the League of Mayors of the province with an "undisclosed agenda."

"During the meeting, they were informed that people’s initiative will be used as a mode of amending the Constitution and they were given mobilization funds and the forms to be signed by at least three per centum of the registered voters of the legislative district to which their municipalities belong," said Lagman in a statement.

Each voter who would sign the petition will be allegedly given "payment."

"Voters who would sign the petition for people’s initiative will be given P100.00 each, 50% of which has already been advanced to the municipal mayors and respective coordinators," said Lagman.

The Albay first district representative said the movement is apparently nationwide "as Congressmen belonging to various political parties have been sent the necessary forms."

"Disturbing questions have to be answered like: (1) who is the mastermind of this campaign; (2) what are the proposed amendments to be pursued; (3) where do the funds come from; and (4) why buy the voters’ initiative?" he asked.