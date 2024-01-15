Lagman accuses Senate, House of declaring war on 1987 Charter

An opposition lawmaker has called out both Houses of Congress for declaring "war" against the 1987 Constitution.

"The “war” against the 1987 Constitution has been launched from two fronts – one from the House of Representatives through people’s initiative by specifically making the voting procedure in the Constituent Assembly as joint voting collectively by Representatives and Senators, and not separately by the two Chambers; and the second is from the Senate through amendments by a Constituent Assembly with the House and Senate voting separately," Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said in a statement.

"The victim will be the nation’s patrimony when sensitive enterprises like public service, education, media and advertisement will be open to alien control and domination," Lagman added.

He said charter change is "out of step", adding that that the President and the Congress must address the crippling crises in the economy, agriculture, food security, education, fiscal deficit, debt burden, and China’s continuing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

"The Charter change initiatives will divide and obfuscate the people and divert the efforts of the political departments from the real problems not attributable to the Constitution," Lagman explained.