Abuyog, Leyte experienced heavy flooding this Friday, Jan. 13. 2023. Courtesy: Cristina Rinconada dela Cerna.

MANILA — Thousands of families in Eastern Visayas have evacuated due to the flooding and landslides brought by the persistent low pressure area and the shear line, authorities have said Saturday.

NORTHERN SAMAR

In Northern Samar, 32 families comprised of 96 individuals have left their houses in Barangay Aquino and are now in evacuation centers.

Jeremy Evardone, Palapag town's municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer (MDRRMO), said floods have already entered the evacuees' homes and authorities are preparing the possibility of higher water level.

Lope De Vega town, meanwhile, experienced several landslides because of the rains, its MDRRMO said. Nobody was hurt because of the incident.

A riprap by the road was destroyed in Barangay San Miguel.



The local government is already coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways and other agencies for inspection activities in other areas that experienced landslides.



In Catubig town, floods continue to submerge several houses, even as the rains already stopped. Flood waters reached as high as the second floor of some houses, according to authorities.

The five-day flooding prompted the municipal council to place the entire town under a state of calamity. This declaration is necessary to expedite the release of a portion of their calamity fund to extend immediate assistance to affected families.

On Sunday, the town is scheduled to celebrate the Sto. Niño de Catubig Festival but the local government said they have yet to assess whether or not to push through with it.

Authorities said everything will depend on the weather situation.

EASTERN SAMAR

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, meanwhile, said 5,738 families have evacuated in their province. A state of calamity was declared in the province on Friday because of the continuous rains.

Arteche, Oras, Dolores, Jipapad, and Maslog towns are severely hit by the weather disturbance, with many villages there still submerged in floods, Evardone told ANC.

"We were able to preposition some food items... We cannot access Jipapad right now. That's the problem," the official said, noting that they can only access the town when waters subside.

Evardone asked for the supply of aquatabs, aerosol, and other food items for evacuees.

A total of seven individuals remain missing in the province. Five were missing since Christmas day, he said.

"For the five others, we have already given up. One of the wreckage of their boats was found in Surigao. I think we have already given up for the search and rescue operations for the five persons who were missing since Christmas day," the governor said.

LEYTE

In Leyte, coconut farms were submerged in water after the Higaasan River overflowed in Barangay Tuy-a and nearby barangays in Abuyog due to the LPA.

Photos and videos shared by residents showed the abrupt rise of floodwaters in their areas.



A small boat was almost caught by strong currents.

Rains will continue to hit parts of the Philippines this weekend due to the low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or amihan, said PAGASA.

The LPA was 80 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 10 a.m. Saturday, bringing moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, the weather agency said.

Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Romblon, and Marinduque can expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to the LPA, it added.

— with reports from Ranulfo Ducdocan and Sharon Evite, ABS-CBN News

