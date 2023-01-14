Expect weekend rains in parts of Philippines: PAGASA

People endure the rain as they shop for goods in Quiapo, Manila on November 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Rains will continue to hit parts of the Philippines this weekend due to the low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

The LPA was over the coastal waters of Lanuza, Surigao del Sur at 3 a.m., according to PAGASA.

It will bring scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, the weather agency said in its 24-hour weather bulletin released at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA, it added.

PAGASA also forecast that the northeast monsoon would stir rains over Metro Manila, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan, while light rains might fall elsewhere in Luzon.

"Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains," the weather bureau warned.

At least 17 deaths have been reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council since the onslaught of flooding last week in large swaths of the country, which was brought about by back-to-back LPAs, a shear line, and the northeast monsoon.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

