Residents wade through the flood in Brooke's Point, Sofronio, Palawan on January 4, 2022. A Severe General Flood Advisory has been issued by the weather bureau PAGASA due to a Low Pressure Area located 405km Southwest of the capital Puerto Princesa. Photo courtesy of Pedrography

Nearly half a million people affected by recent rains

MANILA — The number of people who died across the country because of the floods has risen to 20, the state disaster monitoring agency said on Saturday.

In its latest situation monitoring, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also said at least eight people were injured while a person from the Bangsamoro region remains missing.

The deaths were recorded in the following regions:

Bicol region - 5

Eastern Visayas - 6

Zamboanga Peninsula - 4

Northern Mindanao - 4

Davao Region - 1

Over 133,000 families or around 552,000 individuals were affected so far by the inclement weather in large parts of the country that started since Jan. 2.

Of the figure, 15,447 families or over 79,000 people have been served inside 127 evacuation centers.

State weather bureau PAGASA had earlier attributed the persistent rains in Visayas and Mindanao due to the shear line and a low pressure area (LPA).

The weather agency, in its 4 a.m. report, said the LPA was spotted over the coastal waters of Lanuza, Surigao del Sur. The northeast monsoon or amihan is also affecting northern and central Luzon.

Cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers, with at times thunderstorms, may prevail over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte because of the LPA.

"Possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains," the report read.

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will also experience the same because of the weather disturbance.

Bad weather has plagued the country's southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend when downpours triggered flooding and landslides that left 52 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

