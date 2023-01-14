Linemen check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Some Meralco consumers are finding ways to at least minimize electrical consumption amid a rate hike that will be implemented in this month billing.

Merly Canal of Quezon City said she was shocked with the new bill.

Her P5,000-plus bill last December has jumped to more than P6,000 peso.

She is afraid the next bill will be much higher.

Her ways to save consumption is to turn off electrical appliances when not in use.

She also limits use of electrical appliances like the electric fan in her canteen.

“Habang wala pong kumakain pinapatay ko po ang electric fan,” she said.

Meralco has announced a P0.62-centavo increase per kilowatt hour consumption in this January billing.

Those with 200-kilowatt hour consumption will have P125 additional cost, P187 for those with 300-kilowatt hour consumption, and P248 for 400-kilowatt hour consumption.

Meanwhile, some jeepney drivers said the looming rise in pump prices will affect their income.

“Nakakarecover na sana dati dahil medyo bumababa ang diesel, pero pagtataas na naman po medyo yung kinikita namin mababawasan na naman lalo na ngayon na nakaraan na ang buwan ng Disyembre,” jeepney driver Rodolfo Dig said.

A pump price hike is expected at P0.50 to P0.90 for diesel and gasoline, and P0.40 or none for kerosene.

The increase could be implemented Tuesday.