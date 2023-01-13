MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday said it suspended 12 private emission testing centers (PETC) over the alleged falsification of emission results.

The 90-day suspension is meant to give way to an investigation into an alleged scheme that allegedly gave passing marks despite the non-appearance of vehicles during inspection, which was discovered following several complaints, the LTO said in a statement.



Vehicles seeking renewal of their registration undergo emission testing to check if they are still "roadworthy" or safe to drive on the roads.

Renan Melintante, LTO's Intelligence and Investigation Division officer-in-charge, said some images of the emission testing results uploaded by the 12 PETC on the Image Repository Database Server were either falsified or intentionally changed.

The LTO is also seeking explanation from IT providers of the 12 PETC on why their accreditation should not be revoked due to possible collusion with the testing centers.

"Tampering of test result or entering any false information about the vehicle being tested is a ground for withdrawal/cancellation of the PETC's authorization," the LTO's department order read.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade said it was dangerous to let vehicles pass the emission test despite non-appearance during the inspection.

"Napaka-delikadong magdulot ito ng aksidente at malagay sa panganib hindi lang ang drayber at pasahero kundi ng iba pang mga taong nasa lansangan," he said.

(It is very dangerous because it may cause an accident and endanger not only the driver and passengers but other people on the road.)