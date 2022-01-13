MANILA (UPDATE) — If elected president this year, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is "expected" to abolish the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) tasked to recover their family's ill-gotten wealth, according to former Supreme Court Associate Justice and 1Sambayan convenor Antonio Carpio on Thursday.

Marcos' spokesman, Vic Rodriguez, promptly described Carpio's claim as "a purely speculative scenario" which their camp does not respond to.

In an online forum, Carpio warned that the son of the late dictator will spend most of his time as President undoing the efforts of the PCGG.

“That’s really the problem. If Bongbong becomes the president, I don’t expect the P125 billion to be recovered anymore. First thing he will do is to abolish the PCGG,” Carpio said, citing the amount that the government supposedly still has to take back from the Marcos family.

1Sambayan noted that P174 billion worth of ill-gotten wealth been recovered so far by the PCGG.

Carpio noted that Marcos is the court-appointed administrator of the estate of his father and he has allegedly refused to pay an estimated P203 billion in estate taxes.

“Nobody seems to hold him to account for that. If he becomes President, lalo na, goodbye na 'yan,” Carpio said.

'YELLOW TIRADES'

“We do not respond to a purely speculative scenario concocted by the same man who espouses divisiveness instead of national unity and have wrongly led... numerous nuisance petitions against presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos," Rodriguez said of Carpio's remarks.

Rodriguez was referring to the cases filed against the candidacy of Marcos, grounded on his tax conviction, an issue first raised by Carpio.

According to Marcos' spokesman, Carpio's "signature yellow political tirades" are better ignored.

CONCERNS AGAINST MARCOSES

Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, another 1Sambayan convenor, warned also against the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang.

“A Marcos presidency will let the country slide down, go down the hill more,” Morales said.

Former martial law victim and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares reiterated that the Marcos dictatorship was not the "golden era" of the Philippines as perpetrated by supporters of the Marcoses.

1SAMBAYAN SENATORIAL TICKET

Meantime, Carpio said that they are still coming up with a complete list of senatorial candidates to endorse in the upcoming elections.

He noted that among the conditions is that the aspirants must also publicly endorse the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

