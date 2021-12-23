Home  >  News

Epektibong messaging, susi sa pangunguna ni Marcos sa Pulse Asia survey: analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 10:41 PM

Tingin ng isang political analyst ay epektibong messaging ang susi kaya nanguna si dating senador Bongbong Marcos sa Pulse Asia survey. Pero ayon sa mga eksperto, malayo pa ang halalan at hindi pa huli ang lahat para sa ibang kandidato. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Disyembre 2021

