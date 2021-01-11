2 COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in PH next month: DOH

MANILA - Two COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in the Philippines as early as February, the Department of Health said Monday without discussing further details.

The brands of the coronavirus inoculations will be announced by vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said DOH spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Meron hong 2 klase ng bakuna (There are 2 kinds of vaccine) that can be available by February already. Aantayin po natin si vaccine czar (Let's wait for the vaccine czar to announce), I hope you understand he’s the one authorized to provide this kind of information," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"As early as February we might be receiving the deliveries of (these) vaccine(s)."

The Philippines on Saturday signed an agreement to buy 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax from the Serum Institute of India.

Government and private firms earlier signed a tripartite deal with AstraZeneca for 2.6 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine and is working on a second agreement, according to Joey Concepcion, presidential adviser on entrepreneurship.

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 487,690 cases of COVID-19, with 20,087 active infections.