AstraZeneca applies for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines

AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken Nov. 9, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration

MANILA — Multinational firm AstraZeneca has officially submitted to the Philippine government its application for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, an official said Wednesday.

“Yes. They filed the application just now,” Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN News.

“The processing and evaluation will take 3 to 4 weeks, depending on the completeness of their submission,” he added.

Domingo said earlier in the day that AstraZeneca aimed to apply in the next few days.

AstraZeneca is the second COVID-19 vaccine developer to apply for EUA in the Philippines, next to Pfizer.

Pfizer’s EUA application might be approved by January 14, according to the FDA.

Pfizer has received EUA approval from the United States and the United Kingdom, and was listed by the World Health Organization for emergency use.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has been approved for emergency use by the UK and India.

While the Pfizer vaccine has a higher efficacy rate of 95%, AstraZeneca’s vaccine is believed to be more accessible because it does not need ultra cold storage.

AstraZeneca already has an existing tripartite supply deal with the Philippine government and the private sector.

Quezon City also announced that it has signed a deal with the company.

The Philippines has recorded 480,737 total COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, including 22,690 active infections, 9,347 fatalities, and 448,700 recoveries.

