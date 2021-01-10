PH virus tally breaches 487,000 with over 1,900 new confirmed cases

Healthworkers attend to returning Manila residents at the Bacood Quarantine Facility in Sta. Mesa, Manila on January 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,906 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 487,690.

The Department of Health also reported 8,592 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 458,198 .

This meant that the country has a total of 20,087 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Eight deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 9,405.

A new strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has been spreading globally.

Philippine scientists have yet to detect a local infection of the more infectious UK variant of the novel coronavirus, but the DOH said it is trying to confirm reports that a Filipino who flew to Hong Kong tested positive for the strain.

If the mutated strain does reach the Philippines, a medical expert predicts it could increase coronavirus cases in the country 15-fold

The government has said it is eyeing to use 4 COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China by the first 3 months of 2021, even as the country has yet to receive emergency vaccine use applications for the drug.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 89.6 million people and caused nearly 1.92 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 22.13 million infections and over 372,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 10.45 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 8 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 202,000 COVID-19 fatalities.