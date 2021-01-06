Home  >  Spotlight

'COVID-19 variant may increase PH cases 15-fold'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 11:04 PM | Updated as of Jan 06 2021 11:05 PM

Philippine scientists said they have yet to detect a local infection of the more infectious UK variant of the novel coronavirus.

That's despite one such infection found in a resident who arrived in Hong Kong from Manila last month.

If the mutated strain does reach the Philippines, a medical expert predicts it could increase coronavirus cases in the country 15-fold. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 6, 2021
