DOH looking into report HK resident from Manila tested positive for COVID-19 variant

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) said it is coordinating with health officials in Hong Kong to confirm reports that a resident who returned from Manila tested positive for a novel coronavirus strain.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are requesting Hong Kong officials for more information on the said case.

According to an Asia Times report, Hong Kong health officials on Tuesday said a total of 15 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 strain.

One of the cases, a 30-year-old female, reportedly arrived in Hong Kong from the Philippines on board flight PR300 on December 22.

Vergeire said they are also retrieving the flight manifest for the identified flight.

"We will be informing as soon as we get complete information," she said.

DOH earlier said Filipinos may learn if the new and more infectious COVID-19 virus variant has entered the country this week, as it awaits swab test results of those who arrived from abroad.

Before Christmas, the Philippines started banning travelers — except Filipino nationals — coming from the United Kingdom. This was followed by travel restrictions on 19 other countries and Hong Kong.

The Philippines has recorded 479,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, including 21,997 active infections, 9,321 deaths, and 448,375 recoveries.

