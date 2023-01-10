Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on Jan. 8, 2023 as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of health consultations recorded during the celebration of the Black Nazarene has risen to 1,046, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Majority or 788 cases were cardio-related such as hypertension, chest pain and blood pressure monitoring, latest DOH data showed.

Some 148 cases were neurological such as headache and dizziness and 85 were trauma-related such as wounds and lacerations, the agency said.

Meanwhile, there were also 13 consultations related to respiratory such as difficulty breathing and asthma, 7 related to gastro such as abdominal pain and 5 were tagged as others.

An estimated 2 million people joined the 3-day celebration of the Black Nazarene this year, according to church officials.

Tens of thousands of Catholic faithful walked through the streets of Manila early Sunday in reverence of a historic statue of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have miraculous powers.

This year's parade replaced the traditional frenzied procession, which used to involve hundreds of thousands of believers thronging a life-sized statue as it was pulled through the streets on a float.

One of the biggest displays of Catholic devotion in the Philippines, the Traslacion was cancelled for 3 years in a row due to COVID-19.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

