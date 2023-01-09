Watch more News on iWantTFC

More than 564,000 devotees swarmed Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday, the day of the celebration of the Black Nazarene.

According to the Quiapo Church command post, the number of devotees in Quiapo Church reached 564,200 as of 10 p.m., while 122,710 people flocked to Quirino Grandstand to attend “pagpupugay” before it was stopped by 7 p.m.

The last mass in Quiapo will be held by 11 p.m. but the church will be opened overnight for those who wish to stay and to pray.

Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the whole Nazareno 2022 event went relatively “peaceful” and “smooth.”

The public is still advised of a traffic re-routing scheme until midnight of January 9.

The following roads are closed: