More than 564,000 devotees swarmed Quiapo Church in Manila on Monday, the day of the celebration of the Black Nazarene.
According to the Quiapo Church command post, the number of devotees in Quiapo Church reached 564,200 as of 10 p.m., while 122,710 people flocked to Quirino Grandstand to attend “pagpupugay” before it was stopped by 7 p.m.
The last mass in Quiapo will be held by 11 p.m. but the church will be opened overnight for those who wish to stay and to pray.
Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the whole Nazareno 2022 event went relatively “peaceful” and “smooth.”
The public is still advised of a traffic re-routing scheme until midnight of January 9.
The following roads are closed:
- Northbound and southbound lanes of Quezon Boulevard from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Quezon Bridge straight to P. Burgos (Park n' Ride)
- Westbound and eastbound lanes of España Boulevard from P. Campa to A. Mendoza; stretch of Evangelista Street from Plaza San Juan to C.M. Recto Avenue
- Stretch of Raon Street from Evangelista to Quezon Boulevard
- Stretch of P. Paterno Street from Quezon Boulevard to Evangelista
- Stretch of Carriedo Street from Rizal Avenue to Plaza San Juan.