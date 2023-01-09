MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Black Nazarene celebration 2023

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Instead of one procession almost a day long attended by a million devotees, this time, the celebrations were spread over 3 days.

This year's Black Nazarene celebrations also featured a procession, but instead of the jostling amid the sea of humanity, people lined up to touch the revered image while it was still nestled peacefully at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila since January 7.

The procession, called the Walk of Faith, instead happened a day earlier, on Sunday. But with the celebrations spread several days, the devotees came in tranches, from the Pagpupugay (touching the image) to the hourly masses on January 9 starting at midnight. The number of people probably still reached a million, but they were dispersed by dates and by locations.

The events started weeks before as devotees were able to attend mass and have their personal statues of the dark-skinned Jesus Christ blessed in a separate ceremony on December 27, 2022.

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, or Quiapo Church, later calendared several activities leading to the 3-day culmination, including visits by life-size replicas to several major churches.

Many observers wonder if the organized and peaceful reverence will become the new norm of worship by devotees of the revered Black Nazarene.

Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it visits the Manila Cathedral on January 6, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholics devotees touch a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on January 6, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees line up for the tribute, or Pagpupugay, as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 7, 2023. Church officials decided to hold the tribute instead of traditional “Pahalik” as a coronavirus precaution. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees touch the image of the Black Nazarene stationed at the Quirino Grandstand on January 8, 2023 as part of the celebrations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees line up to touch the image of the Black Nazarene stationed at the Quirino Grandstand on January 8, 2023 as part of the celebrations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A devotee touches the image of the Black Nazarene stationed at the Quirino Grandstand on January 8, 2023 as part of the celebrations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A priest blesses the image of the Black Nazarene on January 8, 2023, before celebrating Mass at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees attend the mass before the procession at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A devotee brings a smaller replica of the Black Nazarene during the Mass at the Quirino Grandstand on January 8, 2023 before the procession. Images more than 2 feet were not allowed during the celebrations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees get ready to join the Walk of Faith, part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene on January 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. The procession followed the route from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, but did not involve parading the life-size image of the Black Nazarene as is customary of the traditional Traslacion before the Covid-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Several thousand Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 and brought their own images of the Black Nazarene in the absence of the traditional life-size image. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees joining the Walk of Faith pay honor to other statues displayed by residents along the route on January 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees joining the Walk of Faith pay honor to other statues displayed by residents along the route on January 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Walk of Faith reaches Quinta Market on January 8, 2023 as it winds along the streets of Manila on its way to Quiapo Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The procession followed the route from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, but did not involve parading the life-size image of the Black Nazarene as is customary of the traditional Traslacion. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Barefoot Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 as it winds along the streets of Manila on its way to Quiapo Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Walk of Faith reaches Plaza Miranda barely 3 hours after it started at the Quirino Grandstand on January 8, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees who joined the Walk of Faith arrive at the end of the procession at Plaza Miranda in Manila on January 8, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees who joined the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 celebrate upon reaching Quiapo Church in Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A devotee who joined the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 gets emotional during the Mass at Plaza Miranda. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A devotee who joined the Walk of Faith on January 8, 2023 beams with pride as he reaches Plaza Miranda. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church for the early morning regular mass on January 8, 2023, part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees swarm a truck carrying an image of the Black Nazarene that came from a pilgrimage and dropped off at Quiapo Church in Manila on January 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church for the early morning regular mass on January 8, 2023, as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church for the regular mass on January 8, 2023, as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Ushers manage the crowd of Catholic devotees attending a Mass inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 8, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees attend a Mass inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 8, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Thousands more of Catholic devotees flock outside the Quiapo Church for the regular mass on January 8, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Thousands more of Catholic devotees flock outside the Quiapo Church for the regular mass on January 8, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Devotees who joined the Walk of Faith temporarily rest at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 9, 2023 after the procession. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Devotees who joined the Walk of Faith get some sleep at the Quirino Grandstand after the procession on January 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees camp in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 8, 2023 for the evening vigils as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees camp in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 8, 2023 for the evening vigils as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Cardinal Jose Advicula leads the Holy Mass at the Quirino Grandstand at midnight on January 9, 2023 as part of the Black Nazarene celebrations. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees celebrate outside Quiapo Church during a Mass in celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees carrying smaller statues of the Black Nazarene hear mass from a one of fourteen prayer stations set up around the vicinity of Quiapo Church on January 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 9, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News