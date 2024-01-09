Over a million Catholic devotees join the beginning of the Traslacion in honor of the revered image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday noted that this year’s Feast of the Black Nazarene was "generally peaceful" and "better coordinated" than in previous years.

Police Maj. Gen Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., NCRPO chief, said this was due to better coordination between security forces and stakeholders.

"We laid down a plan to implement, and we gave the church basically kung ano ang gusto nila. Thankfully, we were well prepared and hopefully magtuloy hanggang matapos," Nartatez said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) estimates that, as of 5 p.m., around 3.5 million devotees had participated in the Traslacion since it began at 4 a.m.

There were more than 300 injuries reported, mostly lacerations and puncture wounds, caused by walking barefoot in concrete streets.

"Next year, we will plan it to be much smoother, see things we can improve on," Nartatez said.

He also noted the quicker pace of the procession, crediting the coordination between stakeholders like the LGU of Manila, devotees, and the church.