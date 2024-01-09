Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines Red Cross has given medical assistance to nearly 400 devotees who participated in the mammoth Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Tuesday.

According to the PRC's update before noon, a total of 382 patients were brought to them, of which 135 were minor cases such as dizziness. Five were major cases like head trauma and fainting.

Sixteen people were rushed to the Red Cross emergency field hospital while five were brought to the Philippine General Hospital due to chest pain, sprain, numbness, and body weakness, including a pregnant woman who experienced abdominal pain.

The PRC said some 319 personnel were deployed to their medical stations for this year's Traslacion. Department of Health hospitals in the capital region have been on alert since January 5 for the religious parade.

A devotee brings an unconscious man to a medic station during the Traslacion in Quiapo, Manila on January 9, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

DEVOOTEES DEFY PROTOCOL

Some barefoot devotees risked injury to reach the float by clambering over others and clinging to the clothes of guards protecting the icon, causing some to fall off the float.

Other guards on the float pushed unruly devotees to the ground to keep them away from the icon enclosed in a glass case and allow the parade to continue on its journey of several kilometers.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna earlier in the day told Black Nazarene devotees to stop climbing on the "andas" or carriage of the statue, as some defied the prohibition during the start of the procession.

Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon meanwhile urged pregnant devotees or those with children to refrain from participating in the procession.

"Hindi gusto ng Diyos masugatan kayo, hindi gusto ng Diyos mapilay kayo," Gordon told TeleRadyo Serbisyo, adding that they could also watch the procession from their homes.

More than 15,000 security and medical personnel have been deployed along the route of the procession, which authorities estimated would attract over two million people as it crawled towards its destination, Quiapo Church.

It is the first time the traditional parade featuring the life-sized statue has been held since 2020, after COVID forced officials to drastically downsize the event.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse