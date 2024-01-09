Home > News Stop climbing on Black Nazarene's carriage, Manila mayor tells devotees ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 10:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded Black Nazarene devotees to refrain from climbing the "andas" or carriage of the revered statue, as its Traslacion or procession kicked off early Tuesday. Lacuna issued the reminder after some devotees defied the prohibition during the procession and still tried to get on the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene, now protected in a glass case. Devotees defy prohibitions, climb the 'andas' in search of miracles Many Catholic faithful believe that touching the replica of Jesus' 400-year-old black wooden statue during Traslacion brings miracles. "Sana huwag na po ninyong sampahan ang andas, para na rin po iyan sa inyong kapakanan na hindi kayo madisgrasya," Lacuna told more than a million devotees participating in the religious event, with the mammoth crowd still expected to grow. "Para na rin po maproteksiyonan si Poong Senior Nazareno dahil matanda na rin po siya," Lacuna said. "Panawagan po ng simbahan na maging banal, ligtas, at maayos po ang Traslacion." More than a million devotees join Traslacion Filipino Catholics swarm Black Nazarene in feverish parade Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart, Nazareno, Nazareno 2024,Traslacion, Black Nazarene, Catholic, religion Read More: Traslacion Nazareno Nazareno 2024 Black Nazarene Catholic religion