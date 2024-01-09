Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded Black Nazarene devotees to refrain from climbing the "andas" or carriage of the revered statue, as its Traslacion or procession kicked off early Tuesday.

Lacuna issued the reminder after some devotees defied the prohibition during the procession and still tried to get on the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene, now protected in a glass case.

Many Catholic faithful believe that touching the replica of Jesus' 400-year-old black wooden statue during Traslacion brings miracles.

"Sana huwag na po ninyong sampahan ang andas, para na rin po iyan sa inyong kapakanan na hindi kayo madisgrasya," Lacuna told more than a million devotees participating in the religious event, with the mammoth crowd still expected to grow.

"Para na rin po maproteksiyonan si Poong Senior Nazareno dahil matanda na rin po siya," Lacuna said. "Panawagan po ng simbahan na maging banal, ligtas, at maayos po ang Traslacion."