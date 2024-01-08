More than a million devotees join Traslacion

More than a million devotees joined the annual Traslacion of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in reverence of a historic statue of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have miraculous powers.
Information from the Quiapo Church Command Post said a million people have gathered before the annual walk of faith started before 5 a.m.
Tens of thousands also attended the Misa Mayor celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula at Quirino Grandstand. Among those who attended was actor Coco Martin who encouraged the crowd to work hard and take care of God's blessings.
One of the biggest displays of Catholic devotion in the Philippines, the traslacion was canceled for two years in a row due to Covid-19.
Many Filipinos believe touching or getting close to the Black Nazarene statue can lead to the healing of otherwise incurable ailments and other good fortune.
The original wooden statue was brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s when the nation was a Spanish colony.
Many Filipinos believe it got its dark color after surviving a fire aboard a ship en route from Mexico. With Agence France Presse
