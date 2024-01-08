More than a million devotees join Traslacion

More than a million Catholic devotees begin the annual Traslacion in honor of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

More than a million devotees joined the annual Traslacion of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in reverence of a historic statue of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have miraculous powers.

Information from the Quiapo Church Command Post said a million people have gathered before the annual walk of faith started before 5 a.m.

PANOORIN: Umusad na ang andas ng Itim na Nazareno para sa pagsisimula ng prusisyon ng #Nazareno2024.



Napansin ng ilang deboto ang mabilis na andar nito palabas ng Quirino Grandstand, kumpara noong mga nakaraang taon. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/bvVfFAI6T8 — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) January 8, 2024

Tens of thousands also attended the Misa Mayor celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula at Quirino Grandstand. Among those who attended was actor Coco Martin who encouraged the crowd to work hard and take care of God's blessings.

One of the biggest displays of Catholic devotion in the Philippines, the traslacion was canceled for two years in a row due to Covid-19.

TINGNAN: Umabot ng mahigit isang milyong deboto ang lumahok sa traslacion sa Quirino Grandstand papunta sa Quiapo Church, na nagsimula bago mag-alas-5 ng umaga nitong Martes, ayon sa Quiapo Church Command Post. #Nazareno2024 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/stFhpuZxgY — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) January 8, 2024

Many Filipinos believe touching or getting close to the Black Nazarene statue can lead to the healing of otherwise incurable ailments and other good fortune.

Ilang mga deboto ang nagpalipas na ng gabi ss Quiapo Church sa Maynila. Marami sa kanila ang buong araw na maghihintay sa simbahan hanggang sa makabalik dito ang andas sakay ang Poong Nazareno. #Nazareno2024 pic.twitter.com/Z3LzfEL5pg — Lyza Aquino (@LyzaAquinoDZMM) January 8, 2024



The original wooden statue was brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s when the nation was a Spanish colony.

Many Filipinos believe it got its dark color after surviving a fire aboard a ship en route from Mexico. With Agence France Presse