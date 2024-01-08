MULTIMEDIA

Devotees defy prohibitions, climb the 'andas' in search of miracles

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Devotees attempt to climb the ‘andas’ for a chance to touch the black Nazarene as the Traslacion passes through Burgos Avenue in Manila on Tuesday. The glass-covered Black Nazarene did not stop devotees from climbing the carriage, defying the prohibition, as they believe that touching the image during the Traslacion brings miracles.



