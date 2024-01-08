Home  >  News

Devotees defy prohibitions, climb the 'andas' in search of miracles

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 07:56 AM | Updated as of Jan 09 2024 08:23 AM

Devotees attempt to climb the ‘andas’ for a chance to touch the black Nazarene as the Traslacion passes through Burgos Avenue in Manila on Tuesday. The glass-covered Black Nazarene did not stop devotees from climbing the carriage, defying the prohibition, as they believe that touching the image during the Traslacion brings miracles.


 

