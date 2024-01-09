Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Hands raised in prayer, tens of thousands of devotees gazed at an image of the Virgin Mary and the Black Nazarene during the traditional "Dungaw" at San Sebastian Church on Tuesday.

The andas or carriage bearing the ebony statue of Christ arrived at the church before 3 p.m. and was met with enthusiastic applause and shouts of "Viva Nazareno" from devotees of the Black Nazarene and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel de San Sebastian.

Hijos del Nazareno struggled for a while to arrange the carriage in front of the church due to the throngs of devotees, who tossed handkerchiefs and towels toward the andas.

The image of the Virgin Mary later emerged from a blue and yellow balcony of the church.

Devotees fell silent collectively during the Dungaw, followed by a recitation of the Lord's Prayer, in accordance with the tradition of past processions.

The "Dungaw" is considered a significant part of the procession.

Contrary to popular belief, the San Sebastian Basilica Foundation said that the "Dungaw" is not a reenactment of Mary and Jesus meeting at the way of the cross, and instead symbolizes a religious courtesy between the King and Queen of Quiapo.

Many Filipinos believe the Black Nazarene has miraculous healing powers and that touching it, or the ropes attached to its float, can heal previously incurable ailments and bring good fortune to them and their loved ones.

As a light rain fell over the massive crowd, some barefoot devotees risked injury to reach the float by clambering over others and clinging to the clothes of guards protecting the icon, causing some to fall.

Other guards on the float pushed unruly devotees to the ground to keep them away from the icon enclosed in a glass case and allow the parade to continue on its journey of several kilometers.

At one point, organizers estimated just over a million people were marching slowly towards the destination of Quiapo Church.

It is the first time the traditional parade featuring the life-sized statue has been held since 2020, after COVID-19 forced officials to drastically downsize the event.

The original wooden statue was brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s when the nation was a Spanish colony.

Many Filipinos believe it got its dark colour after surviving a fire aboard a ship en route from Mexico.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse