Authorities hold walkthrough of Traslacion 2024 route

Representatives of the Church, law enforcement agencies and Nazareno devotees conduct a walkthrough of the Traslacion in Manila on Dec. 16, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Val Cuenca

MANILA — Authorities on Saturday conducted a “walkthrough” for next year’s Traslacion, which will revive the practice of bringing the image of the Black Nazarene for a procession on its feast day.

The practice was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has only been brought back gradually.

The walkthrough started past 6 a.m. at the Quirino Grandstand and passed through Katigbak Street for its first route.

The roads, however, became narrow going to Arlegui Street and P. Casal Street. This is near the site of the "dungaw", where an image of the Lady of Mount Carmel de San Sebastian looks out from the church during the Traslacion.

Heavy foot and vehicular traffic also greeted the teams participating in the walkthrough when the simulated procession reached the area entering Plaza Miranda, its end destination.

Police from the Manila Police District (MPD) and representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, “Hijos del Nazareno,” and the Department of Public Works and Highways joined the activity.

MANILA POLICE PREPS

In an interview, MPD said it was eyeing to conduct clearing operations for the route. Around 7,000 cops may be deployed on Jan. 9, said Police Colonel Rodericko Roy, Jr., MPD’s deputy district director for operations.

“Mayroon kaming ginagawang contingency planning para dito,” Roy said when asked about their preparation for potential threats during the event.

The main problem, he said, is the narrow roads in some routes.

“Masikip ‘yung ibang kalsada, yung ang observation… Magkakaroon ng clearing, pati mga wire… along the place,” he said.

This is the first time since 2020 that the Black Nazarene will be brought out. In the past 3 years, the procession did not include the image.

Instead, devotees conducted a “Walk of Faith.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Millions of Filipino Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo every Jan. 9 to join the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, which is believed by many to be miraculous.