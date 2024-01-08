Three men look towards a container ship of Nyk Line in November 2019. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The 17 Filipino seafarers who were taken hostage by Houthi rebels are being “treated well and are in good health,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, about a month and a half since the overseas workers’ ship was seized in the Red Sea.



An official from Yemen met with the 17 seafarers aboard the MV Galaxy on January 2, said DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza.



“Generally what has been told is that actually, the 17 Filipino seafarers aborad are actually treated well and in good health,” she said in a virtual press conference.



“So, bottom line is, this is actually being closely monitored and that we are actually seeing how we can actually extend whatever assistance that’s necessary for the 17 as we continue to work for their early release,” she said.

Daza did not disclose the demands of the Houthi rebels for releasing the Filipino seafarers.



“What we have been told is they want to actually complete negotiations on this as soon as possible, but in terms of the specific timeline, no timeline as yet as it’s just really [a starting],” she said.



The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a hijacked ship in November, allegedly to show support for Palestinians who are being killed in the Hamas’ war with Israel.



The rebels had warned that they would target ships related to Israel, and other vessels that would support the Jewish forces in the Red Sea.



In November, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. abruptly canceled his trip to the United Arab Emirates to attend the United National Climate Change Summit after an alleged development in the situation of the 17 seafarers held captive in the Red Sea.



