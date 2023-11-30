Lawmaker backs move to declare parts of Red Sea 'high-risk zones'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A lawmaker on Thursday supported the recommendation of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to declare parts of the Red Sea as high-risk zones for Filipino seafarers.



Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, said the recommendation would result in the increased compensation of Filipino crewmen of ships sailing in the area.



“Napakagandang hakbang po ito, itong hakbang na nais na tahakin po ng DMW para maideklara po iyong areas po na iyan na high risk zone. Ang magiging epekto kasi noon ay tataas din po iyong bayad doon sa mga kababayan po natin," Salo said in a public briefing.

"Mas naa-appreciate nila na mataas nga iyong risk at of course it’s a decision that they have to make later on – iyong mga seafarers po natin in exchange for this particular sum, sila po ay sasama doon sa paglalayag po na iyon," he said.

"At the same time maganda rin sapagkat 'mas makakampante rin iyong mga kababayan po natin na alam nila na iyong kanilang sakripisyo, iyong risk na tinatahak po nila will be compensated properly,” he added.



The lawmaker is confident that this will not affect the either competitiveness or employability of Filipino seafarers.



“Wala naman exactly na implication doon sa employability, the same pa rin iyon because at the end of the day it’s a choice ng mga seafarers po natin,” he said.



Salo meanwhile said the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, which seeks to ensure protection of the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino seafarers and their families, has passed both chambers of Congress.

It is set to be tackled in the bicameral conference committee by next week.



The lawmaker said the measure seeks to address issues affecting the competitiveness of Filipino seafarers, such as "ambulance chasing."