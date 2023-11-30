Three men look towards a container ship of Nyk Line in November 2019. Wallace Woon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday declined to give further details about the status of 17 Filipino seafarers who were taken hostage in the Red Sea as the situation remained “very sensitive.”

Abalos was tasked to face the media at the Villamor Airport minutes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. abruptly canceled his trip to Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Ngayong umaga po ay dapat patungong Dubai for the COP and ating mahal na Pangulo ngunit ito po ay na-cancel ngayon umaga,” Abalos said.

“Nakita niyo naman nakahanda na lahat, maski ako may sticker na ako, kumpleto na pero because of this, the President has to cancel this,” he said.

“Sana maunawaan ito ng lahat,” he added.

In a social media post, Marcos Jr. said he canceled his trip about an hour before the scheduled flight due to “important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea.”

“Anything that will be involving our seafarers ay napakaimportante sa ating pangulo,” Abalos said.

“Sana maunawaan ninyo na at this point ay hindi ko po puwedeng i-discuss kung ano ang nangyayari because sensitive issue po ito,” he said.

“I cannot comment. Ang masasabi ko lang at this point in time, importante talaga ang mga seafarers na ito, ang kanilang kalagayan. It’s a very sensitive issue as of now,” he added.

ABS-CBN News tried to reach out to officials from the Migrant Workers and Foreign Affairs departments, but they have yet to respond.