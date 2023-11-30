Armed tribesmen loyal to the Houthis attend a gathering in support of Houthis' attacks against Israel, in Sana'a, Yemen, on November 23, 2023. Yahya Arhab, EPA-EFE/file

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed late Thursday that the government would "exhaust all remedies available" to safely bring back 17 Filipino seafarers held hostage by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

In a video message, Marcos Jr. said the government is forming a delegation to go and negotiate with the Houthi rebels in order to rescue the OFWs.

"Binubuo natin ang isang delegasyon para pumunta sa kanila at makipag-usap doon sa mga may hawak sa kanila para makauwi na sila," he said.

The president also apologized to the Filipino community expecting his arrival in the United Arab Emirates after he opted to cancel his trip to Dubai to focus on the case of the seafarers.

"May mga bagay na kailangan agad na asikasuhin. Isa na dun ‘yung ating mga kababayan, mga kapwa Pilipino natin na na-hostage, 17 sila na na-hostage at ginagawa natin lahat ng paraan upang sila ay maiuwi na."

"Kaya’t, siguro naman maunawaan ninyo, na inuna muna natin ‘yan dahil kailangan nating tiyakin ang syempre ang seguridad ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Marcos Jr. earlier announced that he will no longer attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.

Moreover, he also emphasized that the government is also attending to the cases of OFWs repatriated and affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

