Policemen secure area around Quiapo Church as devotees arrive to hear novena Masses in honor of the Black Nazarene on January 8, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Thousands of devotees of the Black Nazarene flocked to the Quirino Grandstand Monday night, as the eve of the Traslacion unfolds.

It is here where the traditional "Pahalik" -- renamed "Papugay" -- allows devotees to touch, but not kiss, the Black Nazarene replica.

The Manila Police District monitored a crowd of about 3,000 by around 6:00 p.m., with a total of 53,810 since the Papugay commenced on January 6 at 7:00 p.m.



Devotees from various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces have gathered here, with some planning to stay overnight for the vigil.

Devotees spent nearly five hours in line for a chance to touch the sacred image, and shared experiences on their dedication to the Nazareno.



The gathering reflects the diverse and devoted following of the Black Nazarene, with each devotee carrying their personal stories of miraculous events with the revered image.



Eleanor Avendaño came with her 34-year old replica. According to her, the image helped heal her husband of bone cancer even for a brief time. She was emotional when she told the story.



"Sabi ko sa kanya sa Nazareno kung ibibigay nyo ang aking asawa, hwag nyo na siya pahirapan. Pero kung kukunin nya na, kunin nya na. Pero after that sabi ng doctor is miracle na lang. Pero thank God, nabuhay po siya," she said.



Imelinda Javier, meanwhile, recalled how her 18-year old Black Nazarene saved her from an accident.



"Itong aking kauna-unahan nadisgrasya na kami mag asawa sa Lagusnilad. Umano motor namin pero awa ng Diyos nakatayo pa rin kami," she said.



A mass at 5:30 PM marked the beginning of the vigil, with the ABS-CBN Foundation Lingkod Kapamilya providing assistance and distributing food to the devotees.

At midnight, a Misa Mayor will be presided over by His Eminence Jose Cardinal Advincula Jr., followed by the continuation of the vigil before the Traslacion commences tomorrow.

