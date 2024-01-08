Home  >  News

Devotees wait in line for Quiapo Church security check

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2024 03:49 PM

Devotees undergo a security check to enter Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church in Manila on January 8, 2024, to hear novena Masses in honor of the Black Nazarene. Devotees attending the Traslacion are advised to refrain from bringing bags or to use transparent bags to expedite the security check process.

