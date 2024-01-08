Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees wait in line for Quiapo Church security check Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2024 03:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees undergo a security check to enter Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church in Manila on January 8, 2024, to hear novena Masses in honor of the Black Nazarene. Devotees attending the Traslacion are advised to refrain from bringing bags or to use transparent bags to expedite the security check process. Read More: Quiapo Church Traslacion Nazareno Plaza Miranda Black Nazarene Nazareno 2024 Traslacion 2024 /sports/01/08/24/meralco-cavitex-headline-pba-3x3-leg-2-qfinals/entertainment/01/08/24/itzy-releases-born-to-be-album-untouchable-video/sports/01/08/24/pvl-alba-mendrez-general-head-to-choco-mucho/sports/01/08/24/lebron-hopes-lakers-win-over-clippers-can-turn-their-fate-around/overseas/01/08/24/first-us-lunar-lander-in-five-decades-blasts-off-on-private-mission