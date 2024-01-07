PCG probes junior officer for allegedly riding underbone in SLEX

MANILA -- A junior officer of the Philippine Coast Guard is in hot water for allegedly entering the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) while riding his underbone motorcycle.

PCG Commandant CG Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan ordered the investigation against CG Ensign Alain Anthony Agpalo, the junior Coast Guard officer behind the viral video at SLEX early this month.



Agpalo allegedly sped his Suzuki Raider, an underbone with an engine displacement of 148cc, along SLEX. Only motorcycles with engine displacement of 400cc and above are allowed to enter the SLEX.

He breached the 100 kilometer per hour speed limit, going beyond 140kph on his underbone while riding inside the super highway. Traffic enforcers flagged him down but he evaded the officers.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has already summoned Agpalo. He was ordered to explain why his driver's license should not be suspended or revoked.

"We assure the public that we will cooperate with the investigation of the LTO. We will also conduct a parallel investigation and sanction CG Ensign Agpalo based on the evidence," said Gavan.

"Here in the Philippine Coast Guard, we do not tolerate officers or personnel violating existing laws and regulations implemented by other agencies. They must face consequences of their actions."

Agpalo finished his Coast Guard training in October 2019, after which he formally took oath as an official member of the PCG organization.

