Duterte: Marcos Jr. has nothing to do with ICC

Former President Rodrigo Duterte listens to successor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. after the departure honors at the Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday night said current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has nothing to do with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the bloodu drug war during the previous administration.

"It is the f****** ICC interfering in our private affairs, in the sense that it intrudes into the sovereignty of the other nations," Duterte said a press conference with Davao-based media. "Marcos, I am not in any way, dragging him into the picture. Matagal na yang ICC na yan."

"If there is anything that I did, it was because I did it for my country," he said, referring to his anti-drug campaign that left thousands of people dead.

"Hayaan mo na yang ICC, yang human rights, wala akong pakialam sa kanila. Kung may ginawa man ako. Kung tingin ng iba tama, kung tingin ng iba, mali, wala akong pakialam, basta ginawa ko para sa bayan ko, para sa mga anak ko," Duterte said.

He added that he does not care if ICC officials have arrived in the country to investigate the killings during his administration.

"I don't really care if they are here to stay, to investigate, to stay here forever, or to stay here for sightseeing," Duterte said. "Tingnan ko lang kung what can they can come up with, then sagutin ko sila."

When asked by a reporter on the continuing drug problem in the country despite the violent campaign during his presidency, Duterte replied: "Maski saan man, pero hindi masyado. I do not know about now." - report from Hernel Tocmo

