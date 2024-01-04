Solgen: If ICC entered the Philippines, BI would know

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra during his guesting at ANC Headstart on March 29, 2023. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/file

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra on Thursday said the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor can conduct investigation without actually setting foot in the Philippines.

Guverra noted that the ICC has local groups extending their support to the international body.

Asked by reporters amid reports that the ICC has already entered the Philippines, Guevarra said the Bureau of Immigration would have known.

The ICC is currently investigating the drug-related killings involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“If ICC personnel had actually entered the country, the BI would have the necessary information,” Guevarra said.

Guevarra earlier stressed the Philippine government will not be cooperating with the ICC.

“But as far as the government is concerned, it has maintained its position that the state has no legal duty to cooperate with the ICC investigator,” Guevarra said.