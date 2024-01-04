Bato to seek deportation of ICC investigators

MANILA — Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Thursday said he would seek the deportation of International Criminal Court (ICC) investigators allegedly in the Philippines if the government did not authorize their entry.

"Kung hindi ninyo in-authorize, hindi ko ito harapin dahil kumbaga hindi recognized ng ating gobyerno, so what’s the use of facing them… I-report ko pa sila sa gobyerno natin na i-deport ninyo ito for (being) undesirable alien, dahil nakikialam dito sa atin,” Dela Rosa said.

However, if the government indeed allowed the ICC investigators to be in the country, Dela Rosa said he is willing to "face" them.

“Nandito lang ako. Kung andito sila, pag mag-formal communication sila akin, andito lang ako, pag pinapasok sila ng gobyerno. Tanungin ko muna ang gobyerno natin kung ito bang pagpasok ng ICC is sanctioned ninyo or you allow it, you authorize it, pag in-authorize ninyo, then harapin ko ito," he said.

Dela Rosa also said he is counting on the assurance of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to him during a dinner in December that ICC investigators will not be allowed to enter the country.

If the opposite happens, he said, he would describe the government’s move to allow the entry of ICC probers as “laban-bawi.”

“Basta solid as a rock na sinabi niya sa akin na walang ICC na makakapasok dito. Yan ang pinanghahawakan ko," he said.

Asked if he thinks that former President Rodrigo Duterte will be prompted to run for senator in the 2025 elections if the ICC probe continues, Dela Rosa said this may be a possibility.

“Isa yan sa posibilidad na pwedeng mangyari. Kasi naririnig ko na yan sa mga meeting meeting namin e, lahat ng mga, majority ng kasama sa aming partido ay gustong tumakbo si Pangulong Duterte and everyone is excited kung tumakbo siya but the final say remains in the former President,” Dela Rosa said.