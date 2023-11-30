Bato admits 'tampo,' reveals what Hontiveros told him after ICC resolution

Watch more on iWantTFC

"May kaunting tampo, it's normal. I am very much affected." These were Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa's words on Thursday (November 30) pertaining to Sen. Risa Hontiveros pushing for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

The former police chief, who has described Hontiveros as a "close" friend, said the issue of the ICC probe is "very personal" to him, as he anticipates he will be a central figure in the investigation should it push through.

Speaking with reporters, dela Rosa also revealed what Hontiveros told him when the opposition lawmaker approached him on November 28 at the Senate plenary hall, after she filed the resolution urging the government to cooperate with the ICC.