'Medyo hilaw,' says Metro Manila police chief on rape charges vs Dacera case suspects

MANILA - "Hilaw." This is how Metro Manila's police chief described the filing of provisional rape charges against suspects in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

"Sinabi ko po, I am not really that convinced when I read the documents. Kaya nga lang po dahil nai-file na rin andun na po. 'Yung pagkafile po kasi ng case na 'yan dahil po 'yan sa eagerness ng kapulisan na maifile kaagad," Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I said I am not really that convinced when I read the documents. But the case has been filed. It was only filed due to police's eagerness.)

"Pero ako, sabi ko nga, honestly speaking kumbaga sa mangga, medyo hilaw pa. Nonetheless, that should not be a reason for us na itigil na 'yung investigation kasi nga importanteng makita dito is what could be the cause of death para maiwasan na maulit itong pangyayari."

(Honestly speaking, when you compare it to mango, it's still unripe. Nonetheless, that should not be a reason for us to stop the investigation because it's important to know the cause of death to avoid a similar incident.)

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious in the bathtub of a Makati City hotel after celebrating the New Year. She was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was declared dead-on-arrival.

An autopsy report earlier said the cause of death was ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas, however, has insisted Dacera was raped and murdered despite insufficient evidence.

Three suspects in Dacera's death have been released after the Makati City Prosecutor's Office referred the case for further investigation, saying "the pieces of evidence so far submitted are insufficient to establish that she was sexually assaulted or raped."

The investigating prosecutor also directed police officers to submit additional evidence, such as the DNA analysis report, toxicology/chemical analysis, and the histopath examination report.

Eleven suspects are "invited" to speak with the police to "shed light" on Dacera's death, Danao said.

"Mas maganda po kasing they will come out in the open para ma-shed light ano ba talaga nangyari on that day," he said.

(It's better that they will come out in the open to shed light on what really happened that day.)