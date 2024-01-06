Taguig opens satellite pharmacy for 'Embo' barangays

Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of South Cembo Elementary School on August 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Taguig has opened a satellite pharmacy for the Embo — Enlisted Men's Barrio — barangays that the Supreme Court has ruled are under its jurisdiction.

Makati, which used to have administrative control of the barangays, has shuttered its health centers in the Embo villages, saying the licenses for them to operate had already expired.

It has also said that it can no longer extend medical benefits to its former residents living in Cembo, South Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside and Rizal.

In a press release, Taguig City said the satellite pharmacy is at the Genesis Building on 19th Avenue, J.P. Rizal Extension in East Rembo.

The satellite pharmacy opened Friday and will operate on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Makakuha rito ng libreng gamot na nireseta sa konsultasyon ng telemedicine," the city government said.

"Maari ring makakuha ng libreng maintenance medicines kung may reseta sa huling 3 buwan."

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE

The city said that the satellite pharmacy can also accept and process applications for medical assistance.

Those seeking Philippine Health Insurance Corp. assistance must submit the following documents:

Valid ID or birth certificate

Senior ID

Marriage Certificate

Birth certificate of dependents

Taguig residents seeking medical assistance must submit their request template, medical abstract, statement of account or quotation, social case study and a valid ID.

The ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over the EMBO barangays and over Barangay Fort Bonifacio has sparked a word war between the two city governments and has led to anxiety among residents over government services like education, healthcare, and even firefighter response.