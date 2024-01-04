High school students from the Manuel Roxas High School in Quezon City paint different images on a mural themed “Imagine Rotary, Dream Big and Take Action” as they take part in a mural painting competition on May 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

Teachers and youth groups on Thursday urged the national government to extend the K to 12 transition period when state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) are still allowed to accommodate senior high students.



In a joint statement by the Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC ) and Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK), they asserted that the “haphazard discontinuing” of the senior high school programs from these schools will lead to “economic displacement” of teachers and “threaten the learners’ right to accessible and quality education.”



The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on December released a memorandum reminding SUCs and LUCs to discontinue their senior high school programs as these should only be offered during the transition period for the K to 12 program or only during school years 2016 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021.

While the groups recognized that SUCs and LUCs were mandated only to offer the senior high school program during a specific period, they stressed that the discontinuation of the said program might lead to “another learning crisis leaving 17,700 students affected by dislocation and hundreds of thousands more by imminent congestion.”



“We thus urge national agencies on education to extend the K-12 transition period to take into account the time and resources needed to ensure: Senior High Schools, both public and private, have the capacity to absorb all learners affected by the discontinuation of the SHS program in SUCs and LUCs with sufficient instructors, classrooms and other relevant facilities such as laboratories, libraries among others to avoid congestion,” the joint statement read.



“Further, families are relieved of the additional costs of transferring schools such as fare, uniforms, and processing of documents,” it also said.



The government should also ensure that the quality of education of learners from SUCs and LUCs should not decline, they added.



CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera urged the heads of the SUCs and LUCs to take up the matter to their respective board of regents or trustees as they are the ones responsible for the admission, retention and graduation policies.

“If the BORs/BOTs have problems attendant to this issue they should bring these to the CHED and we will look into it and if necessary, take it up with DepEd,” De Vera said in a text message.



“So far, the SUCs/LUCs that have closed their senior high classes, some as early as 2019, have not encountered problems and no restriction of access to education has been reported to CHED. CHED is ready to sit down with all education stakeholders on this matter to ensure that no student is left behind in their desire to get educated,” he added.



Dilemma of public high schools



The Rizal High School in Pasig City, one of the largest public high schools in the Philippines, expressed concern over the possible exodus of senior high school students from SUCs to LUCs to secondary public high schools.



School Principal Richard Santos said for this school year alone, they have reached their absorptive capacity with 4,858 students currently enrolled in their senior high school which is 5% higher than their last year’s record.



“More than 500 plus incoming Grade 11 students ang nirerefer namin na kalapit na secondary school na mayroong senior high school,” Santos said.



“May pangamba tayo na in the next coming school year. Malaking posibilidad na pupunta sila sa public secondary school lalo na integrated high school na nagooffer ng senior high school so madagdag siya definitely sa aming enrollment. So kailangan maryoon kaming gawing ng pagplano kasi hindi biro iyon,” he added.



There is only one shift for senior high school classes, but this might change should there be an influx of enrollees next year, he said.

“Kailangan namin maging handa. Number 1 si double shfitng, si Grade 11 ang pangumaga si Grade 12 pang-hapon. Kasi ang isa pa naming ani dito, kaya nga ng facilities, pero magkakaroon naman kasi ng problem sa teachers, sa number of teachers namin,” Santos explained.



The National Parents-Teachers Association Philippines also expressed doubt if public senior high schools are ready to handle additional students.



“Ang classrooms kasi limited eh then i-accommodate mo iyong bulk ng senior high school students na coming from such universities, colleges and private schools,” Lito Senieto, the association’s Executive Vice President said.



“Iyong teachers may enough na ba tayo to accommodate na ba. Pangatlo, books and modules, ay enough ba ulit?’ he also asked.



Assurance from DepEd, Private schools



The Department of Education, meanwhile, assured students that there are enough room in public senior high schools.



“We have provided senior high school buildings and we have already complete staffing for the senior high teacher at continues pa rin tayo sa pagpoprovide ng inputs na iyan,” Asec. Francis Bringas said.



“Iyong congestion naman na sinasabi natin usually ang ating congestion ay nasa junior high school. Pero pagdating sa senior high school medyo hindi mataas, medyo mababa ang ating classroom to student ratio so pwede natin sila ia-accommodate. Kung titingnan kasi natin iyong enrollment ng LUCs and SUCs hindi ganoon kalaki, so they can be accommodated in the public schools nationwide,” Bringas added.

Students may also avail of the voucher program of DepEd where students receive subsidy of up to P22,000 so they can enroll in private schools.



“Kasi ang ating pondo ay sa GATSPE [Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education] ay enough naman. Sapat naman ang ating GATSPE in fact mayroon tayo na hindi automatic recipients may even apply dahil mayroon tayong funding nasa GAA natin, iyong funding natin for the voucher program,” Bringas said.



Private schools are also ready to accommodate additional students, said Coordinating Council of Private Education Association of the Philippines (COCOPEA).



“If may mga madi-displace, kung may mga maapektuhan dito sa pagdiscontinue sa senior high school programs sa SUCs and LUCs, we are more than capable and ready to accept,” Atty. Kristine Carmina Manaog, COCOPEA’s spokesperson said.



“Alam naman natin na maraming students during the pandemic, maraming students ang umalis sa ating private schools at ngayong nakakarecover ang ating private schools nakikita natin na paunti unti bumabalik, nagbabalik loob ang ating students and parents sa private schools pero umaasa pa rin kami na sana dumami pa ang ating students sa private schools para mautilize talaga iyong facilities and faculty natin for the senior high schools programs,” she also added.