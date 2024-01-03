High school students from the Manuel Roxas High School in Quezon City paint different images on a mural themed “Imagine Rotary, Dream Big and Take Action” as they take part in a mural painting competition on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Wednesday expressed concern that congestion in public high schools will worsen following the non-acceptance of state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) of senior high school students.

“Kung pagbabatayan natin ang kasalukuyang kalagayan ng mga classroom, siksikan na ito kaya pangamba namin magkakaroon ng kanya-kanyang mekanismo ang DepEd dito kung papaano ito tatanggapin,”ACT National Chairperson Vladimer Quetua told ABS-CBN News

“Tingin ko darating tayo sa punto na magkakaroon ng tinatawag na Saturday classes or third shift at ang pinaka-miserable ay magkakaroon ng doble o siksikan na mga estudyante sa loob ng classroom at iyan ang pangamba namin na lalong mag-deteriotate ang kalidad ng edukasyon,” he added.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said there are 114 SUCs and 146 LUCs in the country.

Most of these offered senior high school programs in 2016, and majority have also stopped after 2021.

In a memorandum dated December 18, CHED reminded these higher education institutions (HEIs) to discontinue its senior high school programs as these should only be offered during the transition period for the K to 12 program or only during school years 2016 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021.

“DepEd and CHED signed an agreement that during that transition period that state universities and colleges can offer senior high to use the excess capacity of classrooms and teachers and these students will be paid by DepEd through vouchers,” CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera said.

“The transition period is already finished. It stopped, it finished in 2021. The public universities are now at full capacity because the enrollment has increased and therefore there is no more legal basis for them to be offering senior high,” he added.

Those enrolled in Grade 12 in SUCs and LUCs this school year 2023-2024 will be allowed to finish their studies, but beginning 2024-2025, all HEIs should have stopped offering senior high school programs.

Laboratory schools, or those offering education programs, will still be allowed but with limited capacity.

“Iyong laboratory schools tuloy-tuloy pa rin iyan. Sa mga may laboratory schools authorized by CHED except there is a cap that they can't have no more than 750 students for their whole high school,” De Vera explained.

“That should be commensurate to the enrollment that they have. Kung masyado malaki ito kakaunti lang estudyante, that is not their mandate,” he added.

The Department of Education (DepEd), for its part, guaranteed that public high schools are ready to accommodate the 17,700 students currently enrolled in Grade 12 in SUCs and LUCs who are in danger of being displaced.

“It will not affect their education. Of course, they have to transfer from SUC and LUC to the public schools. But it will not affect their education and we want to make sure na ma-accommodate po natin lahat ng maaaring ma-displace,” Usec. Michael Poa told ABS-CBN News.

Senior high school students may also choose to avail the voucher program of DepEd with private schools since it has not been discontinued.

