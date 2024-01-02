SUCs, LUCs to discontinue offering senior high school programs

Commission on Higer Education. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has reminded state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) to discontinue its senior high school programs as it should only be offered during the K-12 transition period or from school years 2016 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021.

In its memorandum dated December 18, 2023, CHED chairman Prospero De Vera explained that based on an issued notice from the Department of Education (DepEd), there should be no more Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GATSPE) beneficiaries from the SUCs and LUCs beginning SY 2023-2024, "except those who will be entering Grade 12 in SY 2023-2024 to finish their basic education and that the SUCs and LUCs with laboratory school can accept enrollees but will no longer receive vouchers."

“Considering the foregoing, the SUC Presidents/OICs are directed to bring to their respective SUC BOR/BOT the discontinuance of senior high school in SUCs as there is no longer legal basis to fund the same,” the memo reads.

“For SUCs with laboratory school, present to the Board the financial implication of notice from the Department of Education as to non-issuance of vouchers for senior high school enrollees in SUCs and compliance with CMO No. 32 series of 2015 which provides the following the transition period, the laboratory schools shall cap enrollment to 750 students,” it added.

De Vera directed all regional directors to monitor the compliance with the said memorandum.

CHED in 2015 and 2016 released separate memorandum orders reiterating specific guidelines in performing its mandate to work closely with the DepEd to “formulate strategies and mechanisms to ensure the smooth transition to K to 12” in accordance to the Republic Act 10533 or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

RELATED VIDEO